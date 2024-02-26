WATCH: Horner says Budget 2024 about building brighter future for next generations

Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner said all Albertans want to build a better future for upcoming generations. “For our children and our grandchildren,” said Horner in a Monday video. “Our job today is to make life better for tomorrow.” .That is what Horner learned at home. He is a third generation rancher and life on the ranch has taught him what people do today leaves its mark on tomorrow. He said people should not put off what can be done now. In life, he acknowledged people should take care of those around them. People should act responsibily and take responsibility. They should spend and save wisely and not squander what they have without thinking about their future needs. He admitted these “are important lessons on the ranch and in life that I’ll do my best to pass on to my kids.” When he became finance minister, he said he brought these lessons with him. He put them into practice as he prepared Budget 2024. The Alberta government will be taking action to provide for people today and tomorrow. With Budget 2024, he said it will not “put off the hard decisions that are needed now to maintain and continue to build upon our province’s advantages.” It will continue to spend wisely and find savings. In Alberta, he said people can see the opportunities around them. He added harnessing and cultivating them takes hard work and careful planning. Since Horner has spent most of his life in boots, he said he thought it was fitting to wear a pair from the Alberta Boot Company when Budget 2024 is unveiled. “A responsible plan for a growing province,” he said. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in a speech in various broadcasts on Wednesday it is unsustainable for the government to rely on resource revenues to fund its budget, so she will be putting money into the Heritage Fund to try to get it to $400 billion.READ MORE: Smith says she wants to build Heritage Fund to $400 billion“Some say the answer is higher income taxes or a sales tax,” said Smith. “I reject this.”