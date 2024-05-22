WATCH: Irwin praises Alberta Pride groups for banning UCP from celebrations

Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) applauded the Pride organizations that banned the United Conservative Party from attending their events. Additionally, Irwin said the Pride organizations said made their point well. “We’re seeing homophobia and transphobia on the rise,” said Irwin at a Tuesday press scrum..The Pride groups blocked the UCP on Friday from attending celebrations in 2024. READ MORE: Alberta Pride organizations ban UCP from attending eventsQueer Citizens United (QCU) said this “is a direct response to Premier Danielle Smith’s stated intention to infringe on the rights, freedoms, and healthcare of the transgender community in Alberta.” “Her policies, which do not reflect the desires of the Gender and Sexually Diverse community, contradict established medical practices governing transgender healthcare and represent a clear threat to the safety and well-being of our community,” said QCU. .Irwin questioned why Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir made a statement on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia while not enacting policies to uplift sexual minorities. She called the gender identity policies Smith has proposed “the most regressive in Canada and in Canadian history.” “So those Pride organizations are absolutely right in standing up and standing strong,” she said. “And you know that me and the Alberta NDP will be there alongside them every step of the way.” Fir said on Tuesday she was upset 14 Pride organizations blocked the UCP from attending their events. READ MORE: Alberta culture minister expresses disappointment in Pride groups banning UCPWhile the Pride organizations are barring the UCP’s attendance, Fir said they are supposed to be about bringing people together. “So it’s disappointing,” she said.