Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) has made clear she would love to compete in the Childless Cat Lady Olympics if such an event was held. However, Irwin said she has some work to do before that can happen. “Training for the Childless Cat Lady Olympics,” tweeted Irwin on Monday..She started off by preparing for boxing, throwing a few punches at a punching bag. Her cat Basil looked at the punching bag as she threw punches. While she had been punching a punching bag, she went on to train for weightlighting by doing squats with Basil and her other cat Oregano on her. She did two squats facing the camera before turning to the side and doing two more. To show off her skateboarding skills, she headed down a hallway on her skateboard while holding Oregano. Oregano looked unamused as she held onto him. While axe carrying is not a sport in the Olympics, she decided it would be in this version, fiddling around with an axe and putting it on her shoulders. Basil hung out in the cat pen behind her. She trained for gymnastics by pretending to walk forward on a balance beam with Basil on her. She jolted backwards and lowered herself down before jumping up. Irwin concluded her training by practicing a yoga pose. Oregano cuddled into her, and Basil walked by. Canadian technical drawer Nicole Cowie said Irwin picked the right events to train for. “Phew, I was relieved you didn’t do catapult,” said Cowie. .Former Alberta NDP candidate Karen Shaw (Morinville-St. Albert) said Irwin did great. “Gold medal Janis!” said Shaw..This ordeal comes after Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance said in 2021 Democratic politicians are a “bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives.”“The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” said Vance to Fox News. “How does it make any sense we've turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”