Alberta

WATCH: Irwin prepares for Childless Cat Lady Olympics

Janis Irwin said she was training for the Childless Cat Lady Olympics.
Janis Irwin said she was training for the Childless Cat Lady Olympics. Courtesy Janis Irwin/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Training
Jd Vance
Janis Irwin
Boxing
Weightlifting
Childless Cat Lady Olympics
Basil
Nicole Cowie
Karen Shaw
Democratic Politicians

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news