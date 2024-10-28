WATCH: Jean calls out natural resources minister for saying oil, gas nearing peak

Alberta Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean said Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is out of touch for saying oil and gas is near its peak. Experts have said oil and gas is nowhere near its peak and that it will see continued growth for some time. “But the truth is that if he does believe as he said that oil actually makes Canadians poorer,” said Jean in a video. “Well please, Minister Wilkinson, Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau, give us the money back that you get every year from Alberta and that you don’t give us back in services.”.Wilkinson had predicted oil and gas will peak this decade. “In fact, oil is probably peaking this year,” he said. “It will leave Canada uncompetitive and poorer on a go-forward basis.” While Wilkinson has targeted Alberta by wanting to phase out oil and gas, Jean said people are moving from other jurisdictions to come to it. He added they are doing that because Alberta is the choice. “Because we have good jobs, a good quality of life, and a great future for all people that come to Alberta,” he said. Jean said at the Global Energy Show in June the world is clamouring for more Alberta oil and gas, not less..Jean says world needs more Alberta oil and gas, not less.In response, he said Alberta is more than ready and willing to provide it to countries in Asia, despite assertions from the Canadian government there is no business case for exports of products such as liquefied natural gas. “What I heard over and over again is that there is a global market for our energy, not just oil and gas — but also for our innovation, for our expertise,” he said.