Alberta

WATCH: Jean calls out natural resources minister for saying oil, gas nearing peak

Brian Jean said oil and gas is nowhere near its peak and will continue to drive Alberta's and Canada's economy for the foreseeable future.
Brian Jean said oil and gas is nowhere near its peak and will continue to drive Alberta's and Canada's economy for the foreseeable future. Courtesy Brian Jean/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Jonathan Wilkinson
Oil And Gas
Ableg
Asia
Experts
Brian Jean
Global Energy Show
Competition
Moves
Peak

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news