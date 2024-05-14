WATCH: Jean says Fort McMurray strong amid wildfire

Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Brian Jean (Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche) pointed out Fort McMurray is going through another crazy wildfire. However, Jean said Fort McMurrayites are a tough bunch. “We’re Fort McMurray strong,” said Jean in a Tuesday video..He confirmed he got off the phone with Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis, who informed him that he is going to send 50 more police officers up to Fort McMurray to keep people safe and manage traffic. Additionally, he said Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen’s team has done a great job with forest fires. Loewen has allocated heavy equipment, night vision helicopters, and aircrafts to put out wildfires. Jean called for people to be orderly and safe. He concluded by saying he was proud of Fort McMurrayites. “Safety first,” he said. “This is the community that can do this and stay safe and stay strong.” The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) put out an evacuation order for four communities in Fort McMurray due to a wildfire on Tuesday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Fort McMurray orders wildfire evacuation in four communitiesRMWB said Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace have moved to an evacuation order, and residents must leave by 4 p.m. while following signs, designated evacuation routes, and instructions from emergency responders. If people are not in an area under an evacuation order, the RMWB said they should remain in place until these communities evacuate first to facilitate a safe evacuation. It encouraged evacuees to register online.