Alberta

WATCH: JK Rowling calls out Calgary trans activist as a ‘bullying man’ not a ‘woman’

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has weighed in on Alberta’s sexual identity wars
Harry Potter author JK Rowling has weighed in on Alberta’s sexual identity warsEtsy
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Jk Rowling
Jennifer Johnson
Harry Potter
Genderaffirming
Trans Gender

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news