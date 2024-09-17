WATCH: JK Rowling calls out Calgary trans activist as a ‘bullying man’ not a ‘woman’

Alberta’s sexual identity wars have found a sympathetic ear with famed Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Shortly after the Western Standard posted a link to the story of Victoria Bucholtz’s — aka Karla Marx — meeting with independent MLA Jennifer Johnson, Rowling posted a link on Twitter (“X”) to the video with the caption “you don’t even need to turn up the sound.”Her supporters noted it was an example of a man — even if identifying as woman — attempting to intimidate women.“It never seems to occur to them that there's no bigger indicator of not being a woman than trying to bully people into agreeing you're a woman,” Rowling wrote.Added another: “The body language and attitude of these men is exactly the same to abusive men I’ve had the displeasure of being around before.”.Johnson, who attended the meeting to mend ties with the sexual minority community after she was barred from the Alberta United Conservative Party caucus for comparing transgender children in schools to feces, was accused of paying lip service to the issue after Bucholtz said she needed to know where she stands on various issues, particularly transgender rights. “Will you state on the record right now trans women are women?” said Bucholtz at a Monday meeting.Johnson politely declined. “No, I want to have some time to think on that,” she said. .Rowling has come under fire since 2020 for controversial tweets she posted about the transgender community, drawing criticism from the likes of Daniel Radcliffe — Harry Potter himself — and Emma Watson who starred in the movie series.Some have even called for her to be removed from the Order of the British Empire (OBE) — which she was awarded in 2001 — for her comments.It all started in June 2020 when Rowling retweeted an op-ed piece that discussed “people who menstruate,” apparently taking issue with the fact that the story did not use the word ‘women’. “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she wrote..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.