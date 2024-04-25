WATCH: 'Karen' tells young Oilers fans on street ‘I hope you die’ for cheering

Not everyone is a hockey fan, it turns out. Not even in Edmonton.And in fact, some are downright nasty about it.In a scene even Calgary Flames fans would — or should — object to, an unidentified woman tears into a group of 12-year olds dressed in their best blue and orange standing on a street corner in the City of Champs cheering on their team — the way good Canadian kids do — ahead of Wednesday’s Game 2 tilt with the LA Kings..The boys are waving and cheering as cars are honking and and showing support. That is, until the unknown 'Karen' comes out and asks the boys — in a heavy Eastern European accent — what they think they’re doing and accuses them of being disrespectful. “You caused this, you caused all this noise. you are the cause of all this noise.”To which they reply: “It’s playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta. What do you expect? This is a team city.”To which she replies: “Bunch of kids, I hope you all die.”That’s notwithstanding McDavid and company dropped the contest 5-4 — in ‘sudden death’ overtime, she might get her wish. Game 3 goes Friday in Los Angeles.