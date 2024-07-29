WATCH: Khalistan supporters in Calgary demand India be killed

A group of Khalistan supporters denigrated India when they gathered in front of the Calgary Municipal Building to vote in a referendum about a separate Sikh state in the country. While no independent Sikh state exists now, an organizer said the supporters wanted one in Punjab. “Kill India,” said the supporters at the Sunday event. .Supporters waved Khalistani flags as they waited to vote in the Khalistan Referendum. A gated area had been to set up for people to stand in as they waited to cast their votes. The supporters continued to insist on killing India. The organizer asked what they believed in. “Khalistan,” they said. Supporters milled around as people cast their votes. One of them could be spotted holding a dagger. An official said in October India has requested Canada withdraw 41 out of its 62 diplomats from it. READ MORE: BOOTED: India kicks out 41 more Canadian diplomatsThis move escalated tensions between Canada and India due to allegations suggesting the Indian government was involved in assassinating a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had chilly relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a G20 meeting in New Delhi in September. Following these encounters, Canada cancelled a trade mission to India scheduled for later that fall. Thousands of Sikhs lined up at the Calgary Municipal Building on Sunday to participate in the Khalistan Referendum to determine if a separate Sikh state will exist. The referendum has been organized by Sikhs for Justice and is being held in Calgary to determine the opinions of Alberta Sikhs. About one million Sikhs live in Canada, and almost 100,000 can be found in Calgary.Former Canadian Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s family was the first to cast their votes and were surrounded by prominent Khalistani leaders.