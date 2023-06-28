City council meeting in Leduc ends because of trans rant

 City council meeting on Monday in Leduc.

 Screen capture

A Monday night city council meeting in Leduc ended abruptly when a woman insisted colours of the Progress Pride flag stand for bestiality, necrophilia and pedophilia.

The "public commentary" portion was cut short when a woman who identified herself as Laurel, took to the microphone to let the council know "We're here for our children."

Screen capture from meeting.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

I am grieved that so many including our leaders condone sin behavior especially behavior that our Father in heaven condemns. We live in the days of Noah

karensphone12
karensphone12

While I usually appreciate the fair reporting from Western Standard -this piece is trash. I was there, and while there are elements of facts in this piece it does not come close to reflecting the complete story. Is Western Standard creeping into msm territory? I hope not, but if this type of reporting continues to be given validity you will be one less subscriber.

Left Coast
Left Coast

This is the History of the SameSex & Tranny movement . . . and the Leduc Council gets upset and walks out?

These SSers were talking about coming for your children over 30 years ago . . . today they are here in the classrooms Grooming & indoctrination Children.

A decade ago if you were doing this in a Park you would have been arrested.

The Tranny flag is interesting . . . lay down 4 flags head to head at 90 degrees . . . what do you see? A Swastika . . . not an accident . . . . these people are aggressive & dangerous . . . and sometimes capable of violence like the Virginia woman who shot up the Christian School and killed three 9 year olds & 3 Teachers. Strange her Manifesto has not been released by the FBI

