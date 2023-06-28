A Monday night city council meeting in Leduc ended abruptly when a woman insisted colours of the Progress Pride flag stand for bestiality, necrophilia and pedophilia.
The "public commentary" portion was cut short when a woman who identified herself as Laurel, took to the microphone to let the council know "We're here for our children."
When Laurel began speaking she wouldn't give her last name, but she was joined by a man named Bill McDavid who told the council she has the same last name.
"The rainbow was from God. Okay, I reclaim that back. That is God's promise to his people," the woman said.
The woman then went on to try and explain the colours of the pride flag to the chamber.
"The black stands for necrophilia. Do you guys know what that is? That's sex with the dead. The brown stands for bestiality Do you know what that is? That's sex with animals," McDavid said as a point of order was called.
"Really? Blue stands for pedophilia with baby boys. Pink stands for pedophilia with baby girls."
The woman's audio was then cut.
Roughly five minutes after the woman started speaking, Mayor Bob Young said "We're going too far" and recessed the meeting.
"It was pandemonium tonight at public commentary, but we won’t be cowed or intimidated," Leduc councillor Ryan Pollard said.
The original pride flag was created in the 1970s by gay activist Gilbert Baker, a friend of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California.
Baker used eight colours and corresponding meanings: hot pink for sexuality, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for the sun, green for nature, turquoise for art, indigo for harmony, and violet for spirit.
The original hot pink colour was removed from the pride flag because the fabric was difficult to find.
The new Progress Pride Flag includes new colours and a new design that is meant to represent people of colour, as well as people who are transgender, intersex, or non-binary.
Pink, baby blue, and white represent trans people
Transwoman Monica Helms created the trans pride flag, which first flew in a pride parade in Phoenix, Ariz. back in 2000. Monica Helms is a transgender activist, author, and U.S. Navy veteran.
Traditionally, the colours pink and baby blue have been used to represent whether a baby is a boy or a girl. Here, the colours denote those genders.
The colour white represents people who are transitioning, intersex or identify outside of the gender binary.
The flag is meant to provide affirmation for trans people no matter how it is flown, with either side on top.
The woman speaking in the meeting claimed there is a "secret hidden agenda" behind the colours.
Bill McDavid, the man who accompanied the woman, registered ahead of time to speak about an agenda item concerning a gate.
The man spoke against Pride symbols, while also speaking about government-sprayed chemicals changing people's genders and claiming children are being "brainwashed" by Pride events which the Leduc council is promoting.
Twitter users were quick to react online to what had transpired in the meeting's events.
"Conservatives must get actively engaged in civic politics. We have been silent too long," one user said.
'Thank you to this brave woman for speaking the truth!'
"Shameful actions by those speakers," another user tweeted.
About 30 people were in the chamber supporting the McDavids.
I am grieved that so many including our leaders condone sin behavior especially behavior that our Father in heaven condemns. We live in the days of Noah
While I usually appreciate the fair reporting from Western Standard -this piece is trash. I was there, and while there are elements of facts in this piece it does not come close to reflecting the complete story. Is Western Standard creeping into msm territory? I hope not, but if this type of reporting continues to be given validity you will be one less subscriber.
This is the History of the SameSex & Tranny movement . . . and the Leduc Council gets upset and walks out?
These SSers were talking about coming for your children over 30 years ago . . . today they are here in the classrooms Grooming & indoctrination Children.
A decade ago if you were doing this in a Park you would have been arrested.
The Tranny flag is interesting . . . lay down 4 flags head to head at 90 degrees . . . what do you see? A Swastika . . . not an accident . . . . these people are aggressive & dangerous . . . and sometimes capable of violence like the Virginia woman who shot up the Christian School and killed three 9 year olds & 3 Teachers. Strange her Manifesto has not been released by the FBI
