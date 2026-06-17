WATCH: Left-wing 'descendant of settlers' claims Alberta independence must be fought to protect 'unceded' Treaty land

EDMONTON — A left-wing "Alberta immigrant" born and raised in Edmonton and raised in Calgary, is committing to fighting against Alberta independence in order to protect First Nations' "unceded territory" that does not end at the "fictitious Alberta border." "Despite what our oil and gas lobbyist or separatist premier tells you, referendum questions about questions are not law; treaties are," said Jenny Yeremiy, a left-wing advocate, when speaking at a rally in Calgary. The speech began with Yeremiy introducing herself as a "descendant of settlers, and an immigrant to this land." "I was born in amiskwaciwâskahikan, or Edmonton, in the heart of Treaty Six, and I moved here to Mohkinstis in 2020," Yeremiy said. .Her speech addressed how "Canada" resides on First Nations land that predates the "imposed structures of this nation or province." Yeremiy is a self-proclaimed "full-time activist" and podcast host who formerly worked in the oil and gas sector as a geophysicist and environmental liability management expert. She accused industry executives and "oil and gas lobbyist” Premier Danielle Smith of choosing not to uphold Treaty rights. "On one hand, she promotes separatism like a teenager slamming her bedroom door, as if the responsibilities end at our fictitious Alberta border, and on the other hand, she demands pipelines and oil and gas expansion in order for Alberta to stay in Canada," Yeremiy said. "Shame." .Treaty 8 Chief Sheldon Sunshine and Siksika Nation Chief Samuel Crowfoot also spoke at the event, and both echoed claims that Treaty rights are as ineffective in 2026 as they were when the documents were originally signed. "We're here to say that the treaties live, the nations live, and the people live,” said Sunshine.According to Crowfoot, the threat to Treaty rights is not a new development. "As soon as the Treaties were signed, they rounded us up on the reserve, and they said we couldn't leave unless there's an Indian agent," said Crowfoot. "As soon as the treaties were signed, they made it illegal for speaking our language.""They made it illegal for us to worship in our way. Those are basic elements of personal freedoms memorialized in the Charter of Freedoms, but at that time, they never applied to First Nations, and to be honest, sometimes they still don't now."For those reasons, Yeremiy said she will not only be fighting against Alberta independence, but also for a systemic change towards the proper treatment of First Nations. "Not only will we continue to fight this unconstitutional referendum promoting separatism and division, we will continue to fight for a Canada that will hold responsibilities once and for all," Yeremiy said.