Alberta

WATCH: Left-wing 'descendant of settlers' claims Alberta independence must be fought to protect 'unceded' Treaty land

"Alberta immigrant," Jenny Yeremiy speeking about the need to fight Alberta independence inorder to protect Treaty lands that predates Canada.
"Alberta immigrant," Jenny Yeremiy speeking about the need to fight Alberta independence inorder to protect Treaty lands that predates Canada. Instagram: th3gravitywell
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