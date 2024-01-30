Alberta

WATCH: Liberals to delay assisted suicide expansion for mentally ill

Mark Holland said the system is not ready and more time is required.
Canadian Government
Alberta Government
Mental Illness
Medical Assistance In Dying
Mark Holland
Arif Virani
Engagement
Bill C-314
Readiness
Bill C-39

