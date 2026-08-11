Alberta

WATCH: Man vulgarly berates Alberta independence supporters

A screenshot from an incident in which an elderly man vulgarly berated Alberta independence supporters who were handing out lawn signs.
A screenshot from an incident in which an elderly man vulgarly berated Alberta independence supporters who were handing out lawn signs. Cory Morgan
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