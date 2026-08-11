WATCH: Man vulgarly berates Alberta independence supporters

EDMONTON — An elderly man is facing criticism after a video of him verbally confronting individuals distributing pro-Alberta independence referendum lawn signs in Veteran went viral on social media on Monday. The video, posted by Cory Morgan, depicts an incident from July in which the individual vulgarly yelled at Alberta independence supporter Todd Tschritter and another individual who were distributing lawn signs for Morgan's "Pathway to Independence" third-party advertising group. According to Morgan, the man, who lived in a house across the street from where Tschritter was setup, rushed out of his house and immediately began berating him.Amid a series of curses, the man hurled a number of crude remarks, including allegations of child sexual assault, Nazism, and saying that the individuals should be killed.(WARNING: The video contains a significant amount of profanity, crude allegations, and other hateful remarks.) .Many individuals online have reacted to the incident with disgust, as tensions around the Alberta independence debate continue to rise ahead of the October referendum when Albertans will vote on whether they want to remain in Canada or pursue a binding independence referendum. Prominent Alberta independence supporter and social media influencer Lawrence Magee, who is known as Berta Proud Dad online, reacted to the video and said the video is another example of individuals who "hate democracy." .Premier Danielle Smith has fiercely called for civility ahead of the October referendum. "Let us guard against the trap of using division and demonization tactics against our fellow Albertans with whom we disagree on this matter," said Smith moments after announcing the independence referendum question."The vast majority of those advocating for separation love our province profoundly. Many are also proud Canadians that have simply lost hope that their families can flourish within Canada.""So instead of attacking these loyal Albertans, let’s work together to restore hope in their country again." Alberta will be forced to move forward, regardless of how the referendum vote plays out, and Smith said Albertans will need to do so in unity. "We are, after all, each other’s neighbours, friends and family," Smith said. "We must never let the voices of hatred and vilification divide us as a people.""Because at the end of this debate, and when the referendum is over, we must come together to ensure that our beloved province continues to prosper."