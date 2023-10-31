WATCH: Manitoba Conservative MP says Liberal colleagues sold out on carbon tax

Conservative MP Dan Mazier (Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa, MB) said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s changes to the carbon tax “divide this country further by only helping those who voted for him.” “The Liberals are saying that Manitobans didn’t deserve the tax relief because they didn’t vote Liberal,” said Mazier in a Monday speech in the House of Commons. “Unfortunately, Manitoba elected four Liberals.”.Mazier asked why Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor Minister Dan Vandal failed to get a carbon tax exemption on home heating for Manitobans. Government House Leader Karina Gould responded by saying he was not listening, as home heating oil exemptions apply across Canada. “But Mr. Speaker, what’s more is that folks in Manitoba get a rebate from the price on pollution,” said Gould. “So not only are we helping Canadians to fight climate change, which I remind my colleagues, is an existential threat to our wellbeing.” With these rebate payments, Gould said the Canadian government is “helping them with the high cost of living.” While the Conservatives are accusing it of taking money away, she said they should be joining it in ensuring it can provide more supports to Canadians. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Friday the Canadian government’s choice to exclude the carbon tax on heating oil does not address the affordability crisis in Alberta and Saskatchewan.READ MORE: Smith, Moe ask for natural gas carbon tax exemptionThis decision benefits Atlantic Canadians the most since home heating oil is their main heating source.Smith and Moe argued the exemption should extend to natural gas because it is the primary heating source for most residents in their provinces, with less than 1% using heating oil.