WATCH: Nationalist advocate optimistic Albertans will vote for 'leverage' as referendum campaign nears completion

EDMONTON — The current stage of Alberta's independence movement will end on Monday, and while the results are yet to be determined, prominent nationalist advocate Tanya Clemens is optimistic about the future."I actually just walked in the door from casting my own ballot, and I was kind of overcome with emotion, a little bit surprised at how emotional I was that that one little 'X' on a ballot can change the course of history for a province," said Let Alberta Decide co-leader Clemens in an interview with the Western Standard on Monday.The independence debate has loomed over Alberta for more than a year, dating back to July 2025, when Thomas Lukaszuk began collecting signatures on the federalist Forever Canadian petition. However, after several twists and turns, Albertans will vote Monday on an independence-related question."It has been a very long campaign," Clemens said. "Election campaigns are traditionally under a month, so it's been a long haul, and people are tired, but they're not willing to give up the fight, and they believe in Alberta so much, and that's the opportunity that's before us.""So, I'm feeling confident that Albertans will seize this opportunity, and I'm looking forward to the referendum results coming in today.".Albertans are voting on whether they want Alberta to remain in Canada or the Government of Alberta to begin taking the steps needed to hold a future binding referendum on Alberta independence.Clemens and other nationalist supporters expressed varying degrees of frustration with the Alberta independence referendum question because they had gone through the petition process with Stay Free Alberta and were discouraged after a judge shut it down, but her outlook has changed. "Sometimes, you know, things work in mysterious ways, and maybe it was a bit of a mixed blessing," Clemens said. "I don't know if right now if we would win an absolute independence referendum at this point in our history, but the way that they phrase the questions, independence isn't on the ballot."The referendum question has shifted many nationalists' campaign approach, as they have begun targeting undecided voters by pitching it as an opportunity to give Alberta leverage with Ottawa unlike anything it has ever had.Clemens believes the messaging has been successful because, regardless of how an individual feels about independence, most Albertans share the same frustrations with how Ottawa and the rest of Canada treat Alberta..Despite her optimistic outlook on the future of the movement, polls suggest that federalists could carry Monday's referendum with as much as 75% of the vote.Clemens is not giving up hope, though. Her final pitch is to remind Albertans that they are voting on "empowerment," not "independence.""That's what a credible alternative gives us: leverage against Ottawa, and all the grievances that we've had in the past, they could actually be brought to the table, and we could seek a resolution with them," Clemens said."This puts Ottawa on notice. They need to come to us then with what their offer is, and then Albertans get to choose the next step again."However, even if the nationalists come up short of 50% of the vote, Clemens said the movement's current phase has been a success."The world is talking about Alberta independence," Clemens said. "The world is talking about how Ottawa has been treating Albertans, and Albertans are feeling confident enough to be able to have these tough discussions now in their communities and their families, which is a huge win right there.""So we've got lots of momentum, and we go forward, regardless of what the path forward looks like."