Alberta

WATCH: Nationalist advocate optimistic Albertans will vote for 'leverage' as referendum campaign nears completion

Let Alberta Decide co-leader Tanya Clemens speaking at the TPAs Alberta independence rally outside of the Alberta Legislature Building.
Let Alberta Decide co-leader Tanya Clemens speaking at the TPAs Alberta independence rally outside of the Alberta Legislature Building. WS: Will Vasseur
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Alberta Independence
Alberta referendum 2026
tanya clemens
Let Alberta Decide
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