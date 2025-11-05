WATCH: NDP MLA uses poem to compare UCP to Nazis

Alberta NDP MLA Lori Sigurdson compared the United Conservative government’s approach to Bill 2 to historical crackdowns on civil rights, warning that Premier Danielle Smith’s use of the notwithstanding clause sets a dangerous precedent.Speaking in the legislature, Sigurdson invoked the words of German pastor Martin Niemöller, known for his post-Second World War poem First They Came, to argue that Albertans should speak out against what she described as an erosion of freedoms.“First they came for the communists, and I did not speak out because I was not a communist,” Sigurdson quoted. “Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. And it continues in today’s Alberta.”.Sigurdson claimed the UCP has “targeted” teachers by invoking the notwithstanding clause in Bill 2 — legislation that limits the ability of educators to discuss gender identity changes with students without parental consent.“Who is next? Who will be targeted by the UCP to lose their rights?” she asked. “Teachers have lost fundamental freedoms.”The Edmonton-Riverview MLA criticized the Smith government for invoking closure to push the bill through all stages in one day, calling the process “not democracy.” She said the move denied opposition MLAs the chance to properly debate or amend the legislation..“MLAs were not given opportunities to fulfill their duties, to examine legislation, bring forward their views, suggest amendments, and share the concerns of their constituents,” Sigurdson said. “I received hundreds of emails, postcards and phone calls… The message was simple: this is not democracy.”Bill 2 passed last week with the UCP majority’s support, using the pre-emptive notwithstanding clause to shield the bill from potential constitutional challenges. Legal experts have said the use of the clause before a court ruling is rare and controversial.Premier Danielle Smith has defended the bill as a measure to protect parental rights and ensure “transparency between schools and families,” dismissing NDP accusations as “fearmongering.”Sigurdson closed her remarks by again referencing Niemöller’s words:“First they came for the teachers — and we spoke out, because together, we’re better.”