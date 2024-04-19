WATCH: NDP MP removed from House of Commons for heckling Conservatives

NDP MP Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River, BC) has become the latest Canadian politician to be removed from the House of Commons. When Blaney was asked to retract calling the Conservatives misogynists, she said she would not, as its MPs have silenced others. “So out of respect, I will not withdraw,” said Blaney in a speech in the House of Commons. “And I don’t mean that personally.”.She said it was sad the Conservatives are sensitive about it. Since she refused to apologize, Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus denounced her. “I am going to have to ask the honourable member please to leave the chamber,” said Fergus. NDP MP Leah Gazan (Winnipeg Centre, MB) responded to the removal by saying she had spoken with Fergus about conduct in the House of Commons. “I have to say myself on Thursday of last week, I felt that I behaved in an unparliamentary way as well, because it is out of control on the Conservative side of the bench,” said Gazan. “Constant toxic masculinity, including harassing the member from Nunavut, which I found so offensive.” Although Blaney was removed, Gazan said what she found shocking “is that this is the first occasion where this kind of severe response has been taken, yet there is a normalization of gender-based violence being perpetuated by Conservative members on that side that happens every single day in this house.” She added this happens all day. Conservative MP Damien Kurek (Battle River-Crowfoot, AB) was removed from the House of Commons in December for using unparliamentary language by calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a liar.READ MORE: Conservative MP kicked out of Parliament, called Trudeau a ‘liar’“He lied,” said Kurek. “The prime minister promised the Senate would be independent, but the actions this past week prove that is a complete farce.”