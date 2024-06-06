WATCH: NDP’s Angus calls Smith a spokesperson for those ‘burning the planet’

The ever-affable Charlie Angus never seems to disappoint when it comes to outrageous antics in the name of his one-man climate crusade against Alberta’s oil companies.The outgoing NDP MP for Timmins-James Bay was up to his usual shenanigans on Thursday, after an unhinged media rant against the CEO of Calgary-based Suncor Energy and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, whom he called a “spokesperson” for those who want “to burn the planet.”“If you look at any of the major lawsuits that have come in against big oil, you see a real clear pattern. They knew they were burning the planet. They knew in the 1980s they were burning the planet,” he began..“What concerns me at this time is how provocative Big Oil CEOs like (Suncor’s) Rich Kruger are. They're asking to increase production in the tar sands which has the highest greenhouse gas emissions levels on the planet. In fact, we heard yesterday, their spokesperson Danielle Smith said she wants to double production in the tar sands. This has got to be dealt with.”Angus made the comments on the way in to a meeting of the House environment committee which will feature appearances from several Calgary energy CEOs via videoconference — including Kruger — to testify on ‘profits and emissions reduction efforts in Canada’s oil and gas industry’.Angus appeared alongside NDP colleague Laurel Collins, the party’s climate change critic who called on the Liberal government to “make big polluters pay their fare share.”The solution? Angus called for the government of Canada to support the UN and Secretary General Antonio Guiterres’ call to ban oil and gas advertising.“This is the big tobacco moment for oil and gas. We have to hold these companies accountable. We're calling for an end to the false advertising of Big Oil and Gas. It's time we started to hold them accountable for the destruction of our future and our children's future.”Angus’ private members bill, C-372 or the Fossil Fuel Advertising Act, would have imposed jail sentences for oil executives.