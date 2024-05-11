WATCH: Nenshi says Alberta UCP MLAs are monkeys

Alberta NDP leadership candidate Naheed Nenshi has drawn ire for comparing United Conservative Party MLAs to monkeys. Nenshi pointed out his rival Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse sits across from Alberta UCP MLAs, and he has been to Question Period in the legislature once. “And I was watching you and your colleagues and watching these monkeys on the other side,” said Nenshi in a Saturday speech at the Vote Leadership 2024 Debate in Calgary. “Can we influence them at all from opposition?”.Calahoo Stonehouse had been speaking about ensuring every Albertan has opportunities. “Rachel [Notley] and the team have been there day and day out, calling them out,” said Calahoo Stonehouse. Unscrew the News said Nenshi was being a racist pig. “The good people of Alberta take offence and you should be run out of the province like the RAT you are!” said Unscrew the News..Yakk Stack founder Sheldon Yakiwchuk questioned if Nenshi thought before he spoke. “I thought calling people ‘Monkeys’ was racist?” said Yakiwchuk. .Nenshi said at the Vote Leadership 2024 Debate on Saturday healthcare is one of the most critical issues facing Albertans today. READ MORE: Hoffman says campaigning like Notley will not win next election at Alberta NDP debate“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been warned that our healthcare system is on the brink of collapse,” he said. “Well folks, in many communities in Alberta, it has already collapsed.”