WATCH: Nenshi says Albertans do not want Alberta Pension Plan

Alberta NDP leadership candidate Naheed Nenshi says the UCP government believes Albertans are fools when it comes to pensions. Nenshi alleged the Alberta government thinks it can say whatever and Albertans will accept that. “So they put out this crazy study that somehow Alberta is with 10% of the population of Canada is entitled to 55% of the CPP (Canada Pension Plan),” said Nenshi in a Sunday video..He asked what that means. To all of the Albertans who have come to Alberta from other parts of Canada, he said it “means Danielle Smith wants to take the pension away from your grandma or the universities that you went to or the investments that were made in you before you came to Alberta and say ‘guys, you’re on your own.’” While the Alberta Pension Plan (APP) is wrong, he said no one wants it. Multiple studies, surveys, and polls have indicated 70% to 80% of Albertans do not want their pensions touched. “So ultimately hopefully the premier will just give up on this, but we know she doesn’t give up on things,” said Nenshi. “If we do have a referendum in the municipal elections in 2025, it means that we have to work hard as Albertans to make sure all of our friends and neighbours know to vote no in that referendum to ensure that that does not happen.” The APP could save Albertans billions of dollars each year, with lower contribution rates, higher benefits and stronger benefit security for families and retirees, according to a September report conducted by LifeWorks. READ MORE: UPDATED: Report says Alberta provincial pension move could save people billions“This report shows a made-in-Alberta pension plan could put more money in the pockets of hard-working families and business owners and improve retirement security for seniors,” said Smith. “We want to hear from you because it’s your pension, your choice.”