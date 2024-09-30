WATCH: Nenshi unveils Alberta NDP’s commitments to municipalities

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi said he was going to make some promises to municipalities about what it will do if it forms government. Under an Alberta NDP government, Nenshi said municipalities will have the right to collect the taxes owed to them from anyone and no industry will be shielded from paying them. “We will allow to negotiate the best possible deals for your own local communities by repealing Bill 18 and trusting you to do your jobs,” said Nenshi in a speech at the Alberta Municipalities Convention and Trade Show. “We will take our thumb off the scales of municipal elections and stop trying to put in people friendly to us and let people vote for people who best represent them by repealing the election provisions of Bill 20.”.Unlike the Alberta United Conservative Party, Nenshi said the NDP “won’t cave in to conspiracy theorists and cost you hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars.” Rather, he pointed out it will let municipalities use vote counting machines. While Alberta has many municipal politicians, he said he is grateful for all of them. He added help is on its way. Nenshi concluded by saying better is possible. He thanked municipal politicians for their service. “Thank you for building Alberta,” he said. Alberta NDP MLA Kyle Kasawski (Sherwood Park) said in April Premier Danielle Smith wants to become the gatekeeper-in-chief by introducing the Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act. .Alberta NDP MLA accuses Smith of gatekeeping with municipal affairs bill .Municipal councils across Alberta have said they do not want municipal political parties. “They know best how to run their own affairs,” said Kasawski. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.