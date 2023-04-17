Notley at Telus Convention Centre

NDP leader Rachel Notley speaks to reporters at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary, 17th April, 2023. She refused to take questions from the Western Standard, instead smearing the online news outlet as "homophobic, discriminatory and hateful."

 screengrab

NDP Leader Rachel Notley must be called out for her gross hypocrisy when she deals with the media, Alberta Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides said on Monday.

Nicolaides said Notley boasted, “leaders take questions – it’s part of the job,” and on Sunday, she claimed “I will be holding a news conference tomorrow … I will take media questions … as I have done for 15 years.”

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.