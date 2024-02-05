WATCH: Notley says Smith being insincere with gender identity policies

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley called Premier Danielle Smith’s rationale for her gender identity policies “incredibly disingenuous and also the substance of what she’s doing very cruel.”“This is not about protecting children unless what you mean is protecting them from a rather long-term campaign of misinformation generated primarily by some extreme elements of the UCP (United Conservative Party),” said Notley in a Sunday interview on CBC News. “The fact of the matter is that a lot of the things that they claim to be protecting children from don’t really even exist.”.CBC News host Rosemary Barton started off by acknowleding Smith says these policies are about protecting children from irreversible decisions and requesting they wait until adulthood to make them. “I guess the other language she uses is parental rights,” said Barton. “What do you make of the way the premier’s framing this issue?” With these policies, Notley said it is “a real attack on the healthcare needs of transgender children.” Additionally, she admitted it is an attack on the safety and expression of sexual minority children and those who would benefit from a science-based sexual health education. Smith said on Wednesday changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” she said. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”