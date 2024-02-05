Alberta

WATCH: Notley says Smith being insincere with gender identity policies

Rachel Notley said Danielle Smith is a cruel, disingenuous person who harms Alberta's youth with extreme elements of misinformation.
Rachel Notley said Danielle Smith is a cruel, disingenuous person who harms Alberta's youth with extreme elements of misinformation. Courtesy CBC News/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Healthcare
Rachel Notley
Danielle Smith
Gender Identity
Children
Alberta United Conservative Party
Gender Changes
Adults
Rosemary Barton
Disingenuity

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news