Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley claimed on Monday that the Western Standard (WS) is engaging in "very active homophobic, discriminatory, hateful editorial positioning" as it relates to some of her NDP caucus members.

"Your publication recently has been engaging in very active homophobic, discriminatory, hateful editorial positioning as it relates to some of our caucus members," Notley told the Western Standard when being questioned why the publication was removed from her media list.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

...or in other words....

"You don't provide blind and unquestioning support to our woke mantra like the other MSM outlets, therefore you're bad....m'kay."

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Apparently those of us who want to protect our children from paedophiles and other perverts are homophobic according to the NDP. That opinion is another VERY good reason to stop her from gaining any more power. Never Notley!

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Hahahahaha she is trying to equate pedophopia with homophobia hahahahaha. Another liar who doesn't like hearing the truth and has a temper tantrum like a child when she doesn't get her way.

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

Hiding behind homophobia is a strategy used by child groomers. Child groomers are prevalent in the education system and must be rooted out. The UN now approves of sexual activity with children that are agreeable to that abuse.

Educations job is to sexually groom children at a young age and then get them ready for abuse by pedophiles.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

she is so far off on facts it is scary...."Never Notley"

Report Add Reply

