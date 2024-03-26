WATCH: Pancholi drops out of Alberta NDP leadership race, endorses Nenshi

The Alberta NDP leadership race has lost a candidate. Alberta NDP leadership candidate Rakhi Pancholi confirmed she would be ending her campaign. “We must move forward to offer a positive alternative to the UCP (United Conservative Party) that Albertans can enthusiastically support in the next election and I believe that means uniting behind the next leader Naheed Nenshi,” said Pancholi in a Tuesday video. .While Pancholi will be dropping out of the Alberta NDP leadership race, she said it was a tough decision. She added she has loved every moment of it. Some of the memories she has cherished include the Albertans she has talked to, the members she has shared a coffee with, and the team of the people who have given their time, ideas, and passion to her campaign. She said she was proud of the race she ran and is grateful to the thousands of Albertans who supported her vision. To her family, she thanked them for being with her every step of the way and being the best team she have ever been part of. To her campaign team and supporters, she acknowledged she could not more proud of what they have built together. She said they “made a deliberate choice to lead with hope and optimism on this campaign because that’s what we heard loud and clear Albertans wanted, and the response we got from so many of you in rooms all across this province was overwhelming supportive.” In the years to come, she predicted her vision will continue to guide the NDP. While she will always be grateful for the trust people put in her, she said she “was always just a vehicle for your passions.” She called for people to continue to bring those passions to support the NDP as it moves forward. Pancholi said she looks forward to working with Nenshi as they build this new vision. She concluded by saying it has never been more clear than now that the NDP is viable option.“If you are looking for pragmatic solutions and compassionate government, this is your home,” she said. “You are welcome here.” Pancholi confirmed on February 8 she was running to become the next Alberta NDP leader and premier.READ MORE: WATCH: Rakhi Pancholi announces candidacy for Alberta NDP leader“Join me and let’s write the next chapter in Alberta’s story,” she said. .She started off by saying her parents moved to Alberta when she was four years old. Like many new Albertans, she said they saw it as a place of opportunity. Nenshi decided on March 11 he was out with the purple and in with the orange. READ MORE: UPDATED: Nenshi to run for Alberta NDP leaderHe confirmed he would enter the NDP leadership race. “We need a government that we can trust,” he said..Nenshi could not be reached for comment in time for publication.