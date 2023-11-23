WATCH: Poilievre belittles Canadian Press reporter about Rainbow Bridge explosion question

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blasted a Canadian Press (CP) reporter for asking a loaded question about the Rainbow Bridge border crossing explosion. “Trust in media is low and this is another example of why,” said Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman in a Thursday tweet. .The video starts off with a CP reporter asking Poilievre if it was responsible for him to call the explosion a terrorist attack when no American authorities said that was the case. “Actually, you’re wrong,” said Poilievre. “Are you with CP?” The reporter confirmed she was with CP. If people were unaware, he said it had to make three corrections for falsehoods in a story about him. Since it made three mistakes, he said it set a new precedent. He joked he was “thinking about checking with the Guinness Book of World Records to see if there’s ever been a news agency that’s had to issue three corrections for patent falsehoods that they admit that they’ve had in a single article.” CP retracted claims it made about Poilievre’s comments on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government’s feud with India on October 26. READ MORE: Canadian Press publishes correction over erroneous claims about PoilievreCP changed the headline and published a correction citing three incorrect statements in the story at the bottom of it. The article drew on an interview between he and Namaste Radio Toronto.Poilievre went on to say the reporter had made another falsehood in her question. CTV reported the Canadian government was presuming the incident was a terrorist attack. “It was not,” she said. While it was not a terrorist attack, he said there were media reports it was. She said there is a distinction. Despite her insisting he did not make a distinction, he said there were media reports of a terrorist attack. By her admission, there were media reports of a terrorist attack. CTV’s report came from security officials in the Canadian government. He asked if she thought it had been irresponsible by putting out that tweet. “Do you wish to comment?” she said. Poilievre said he had answered that. He asked if it was irresponsible. “I just hope you’re not going to print something you’re going to have to apologize for again,” he said. Former Calgary city councillor Druh Farrell expressed sarcastic condolences to Poilievre on his disappointment. “He so ardently wanted a terrorist attack,” said Farrell. “Now he’ll have to look for another way to exploit people’s fear and anger.”.Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary-Nose Hill, AB) said Canadian mainstream media outlets will complain about the lack of trust in them, but they will turn around and send reporters to ask torqued questions at press conferences like this. “Pierre was right to shove it right back down this reporter's gullet,” said Rempel Garner..An explosion hit the Rainbow Bridge border crossing on Wednesday.READ MORE: FOG OF WAR: Two killed in explosion at Ontario border crossingVideo from the scene showed smoke and damage to the inspection area that drivers pass through coming into the US.