WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau is not a Liberal

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s party affiliation is inaccurate. Poilievre accused Trudeau of not being a Liberal. “It might surprise you to hear me say that,” said Poilievre at a Thursday press conference. “Liberals used to believe in liberty and Conservatives believed in conserving it.”.That was the consensus Liberals and Conservatives had in Canada. Poilievre said Trudeau does not believe in liberty, alleging Trudeau aims for control, control of people’s money, children, the economy, speech, bank accounts, and every matter in their lives. He said that is illiberal. Additionally, Poilievre said he does not want to run people’s lives. Rather than running people’s lives, Poilievre said he will run their government. If he is elected prime minister, he said his government “will do a few things well rather than a lot of things poorly.” “A government that minds their own business and lets people live their lives,” he said. Poilievre said at the Conservatives’ Stampede Barbecue in July there was a common sense consensus among Liberals and Conservatives for a long time because they supported liberalism. READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau does not believe in liberalism“What we see with Justin Trudeau today is an entirely different ideological creature,” he said. .Poilievre said this is not an extreme form of liberalism. Rather, it is the opposite of liberalism.