Pierre Poilievre said Justin Trudeau is not a Liberal and wants to control every aspect of people's lives.
Pierre Poilievre said Justin Trudeau is not a Liberal and wants to control every aspect of people's lives. Courtesy Liberal Mafia/Twitter
Alberta

WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau is not a Liberal

Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Liberals
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Control
Conservatives Stampede Barbecue
Conservation
Liberty
Illiberalism
Consensus

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news