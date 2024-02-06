WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau should butt out on gender issues

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said no one "cares for their kids more than parents." “And that’s why Justin Trudeau should butt out, he should let parents raise kids, and let provinces run schools and hospitals,” said Poilievre at a Tuesday press conference. .Canadian freelance journalist Justin Ling started off by saying Poilievre has supported medical freedom and is opposed to the state imposing choices on Canadians. “Yesterday, you were asked about a new policy in Alberta, which restricts healthcare for transgender youth in particular,” he said. “You refused to say where you actually stand on those regulations.”When reporters wanted to know Poilievre’s stance, he accused them of peddling disinformation for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. While he refused to offer an answer before, Ling asked where he stood on the Alberta government’s gender identity polices now and if his caucus could speak about them. In response, Poilievre accused Ling of spreading disinformation and failing to describe the Alberta government’s gender identity proposals. This is because Ling did not list any of the policies. If reporters keep the debate vague and refrain from speaking about the policies Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has put forward, Poilievre said they think they can misrepresent them and conservatives. This is what Trudeau has done. Trudeau did not offer any examples of the policies Smith has put forward that he disagrees with. Like Trudeau, Poilievre said Ling wants “to peddle in disinformation in order to demonize Premier Smith and parents.” He alleged Trudeau has spread hatred against parents. He said Muslim parents were hateful because they were standing up for their children. On previous occasions, he attacked Christian parents. "He has suggested parents cannot be trusted with their kids, and I disagree with him," said Poilievre. "I think we have to trust parents." Smith said on Wednesday changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” she said. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”