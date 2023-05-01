Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slam Trudeau

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre grilled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on foreign election interference and Chinese police stations on Monday during Question Period.

On Monday, a new CSIS report revealed that China views Canada as a ‘high priority’ for interference. The report warned that Beijing is the "foremost perpetrator" of foreign interference in Canada.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

private property
private property

Trudeau and Freeland should be in jail for treason?

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Where are the TREASON Charges COPS????

Instead of being cowardly thugs for Turdeau, charge this scumbag with Treason - There's tons of factual evidence.

Report Add Reply

