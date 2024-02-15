WATCH: Poilievre vows to require municipalities build more homes

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said his infrastructure deals with the provinces will require they incentivize less bureaucracy and more homebuilding with their municipalities. This move could raise constitutional issues, as provinces are creatures of municipalities. “The deal should require municipalities permit 15% more homebuilding per year,” said Poilievre at a Thursday press conference..If municipalities beat the target, Poilievre said they should get a bonus. If they miss the target, he said they should get a penalty. While small municipalities will be exempt from the penalties, they will be eligible for the bonuses. With every federally-funded transit station, municipalites will be required to have high-density housing built around it. When it comes to gatekeeping like the Winnipeg government did by blocking a housing development near a transit station, he pledged to impose penalties. Additionally, he said his government would sell of 6,000 federal buildings and thousands of acres of land to build more homes. These infrastructure deals are up for renewal in Quebec. Right now, he said the Canadian government needs to act. He said Canada is no longer in a housing crisis. Rather, he called this “a housing emergency.” Poilievre concluded by saying Canada is dealing with a 9-1-1 emergency. “We need housing now,” he said. “We need to get the bureaucracy out of the way to build it and I have a common sense plan to bring it home.” Poilievre said in August people should have high-density apartment buildings near public transit to match his experience of living with his father during university. READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre says housing near transit stations needed for convenience“Now there were two reasons for that,” he said. .When it came to the first reason, he said it was because his father is a great guy. He admitted the second reason was because Heritage Station was nearby.