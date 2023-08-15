The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect in a confrontation believed to be hate-motivated.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, in the area of 82 Ave. and 111 St. an unknown male approached a couple and their 15-year-old son on the street and began acting aggressively, yelling hate speech — including xenophobic and homophobic comments — and making threats towards the family.
"Due to the nature of the suspect’s comments, the EPS Hate Crimes Unit is being consulted in the investigation," the EPS stated.
The video of the incident was posted to social media on YEGWAVE on X/Twitter.
A hateful incident has occurred in Edmonton today, where a man was recorded on camera being racist & islamophobic to a family.This is the context, sent from our follower who provided this video exclusively to us:“So basically we were just walking outside the apartment minding… pic.twitter.com/sDF0wZkySy
In the video, the man says "Get the F*ck out of here!"
"My dad would f*cking kill you, you f*ucking little bi*ch," the suspect said.
The man then appears to walk away as the person recording the video says "Ha ha."
Once the aggressive man realizes he is being recorded, he removes his sunglasses and returns for one more dig at the cell phone holder.
"You want a picture of my ID too you f*cking fa**ot?" the man said.
"You want a picture of my ID you bit*h, you little rat a*s bit*h. Go tell the f*cking police. You f*cking fa**ot, act all tough. Go back to your f*cking country you brown a*s little bit*h. Get the f*ck out of here."
The man then takes his hat off and it appears that he may fight the people recording. Someone off the camera says "Phone the police."
The man recording tells the aggressive man "I got you on video."
The man then returns and pulls down his pants to expose himself.
"Ya look at my F*cking d*ck you fa**ot," the suspect said.
Police in Edmonton are now circulating the suspect’s image in the hopes that someone may be able to identify him.
He is described as a male between 20 and 30 years old with a slim build, black medium-length hair and some black facial hair.
He was wearing black shorts, a grey hoodie, a black hat, black headphones, pink and blue socks and black and pink running shoes.
Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
