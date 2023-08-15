Man wated for hate crime

"Due to the nature of the suspect’s comments, the EPS Hate Crimes Unit is being consulted in the investigation," the EPS stated.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect in a confrontation believed to be hate-motivated.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, in the area of 82 Ave. and 111 St. an unknown male approached a couple and their 15-year-old son on the street and began acting aggressively, yelling hate speech — including xenophobic and homophobic comments — and making threats towards the family.

Police release photo of man wanted in hate crime

Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

