police shoot stabbing suspect downtown
Image By Arthur C. Green

Warning this story contains graphic video

The police in Edmonton shot a person outside of Rogers Place on Saturday after he stabbed a woman.

This video was posted online.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Cop --> "Drop the knife!"..."Drop the knife!"...."Drop the knife!"

knife guy --> Hmm, nope, I think I'll just turn and run at this other guy...and keep my knife! Haha

pop pop

Happy ending.

Report Add Reply
dgc
dgc

...the sooner these losers start dying for their criminal behaviour the better off society will be!!! Too bad he didn't shoot him in the head!!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.