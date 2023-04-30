featured WATCH: Police shoot suspect who stabbed people outside of Oilers tailgate party Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Apr 30, 2023 4 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image By Arthur C. Green Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Warning this story contains graphic videoThe police in Edmonton shot a person outside of Rogers Place on Saturday after he stabbed a woman.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer-involved shooting.This is the scene right outside of the Oilers tailgate party. A serious incident has occurred and EPS have surrounding roads blocked off. @WSOnlineNews police tape has also been put up. @CityofEdmonton pic.twitter.com/VvZ2rQebrT— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 30, 2023The suspect was shot by police after he stabbed two people on a busy downtown street. This video was posted online.Yegwave IG On Saturday, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 101 Street and 103A Ave. after it was reported to police that multiple people had been stabbed.Upon arrival, responding officers located an injured man and woman and a suspect brandishing a knife.pic.twitter.com/4HIxTiw5fY— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 30, 2023The suspect would not comply with police directions and an officer subsequently discharged their firearm and struck the suspect.The male sustained serious injuries and was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics where he remains. The knife was located on the scene. Yegwave IG The woman sustained critical injuries as a result of the stabbing and the man’s condition is described as serious, but stable.It is not clear whether the suspect and victims were known to one another.The responding officers were not physically injured. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edmonton Edmonton Police Service Oilers Stabbing Asirt Shooting Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. AB Sovereignty Apr 30, 2023 5:22pm Cop --> "Drop the knife!"..."Drop the knife!"...."Drop the knife!"knife guy --> Hmm, nope, I think I'll just turn and run at this other guy...and keep my knife! Hahapop popHappy ending. Report Add Reply dgc Apr 30, 2023 4:50pm ...the sooner these losers start dying for their criminal behaviour the better off society will be!!! Too bad he didn't shoot him in the head!!!! Report Add Reply Most Popular Trudeau gov't prepares for run on banks Taxpayers group found more than 100,000 federal bureaucrats made over $100,000 last year Edmonton paramedic recalls strokes, seizures, sudden deaths following vax rollout Oilers congratulate Flames and government for new stadium plans, says they'd like some cash too CRA wants electronic payment of tax bills over $10,000, no cheques
Cop --> "Drop the knife!"..."Drop the knife!"...."Drop the knife!"
knife guy --> Hmm, nope, I think I'll just turn and run at this other guy...and keep my knife! Haha
pop pop
Happy ending.
...the sooner these losers start dying for their criminal behaviour the better off society will be!!! Too bad he didn't shoot him in the head!!!!
