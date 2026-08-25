Alberta

WATCH: Political analyst warns against premiers leveraging another province's assets during Canada's trade war

A screenshot of political analyst Kalyn Harrison cautioning against premiers offering up another province's resources in trade negotiations with the U.S.
A screenshot of political analyst Kalyn Harrison cautioning against premiers offering up another province's resources in trade negotiations with the U.S.CBC: YouTube
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Donald Trump
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Doug Ford
Alberta Oil And Gas
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canada US trade war
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
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Kayln Harrison
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