Rachel Notley Pride Parade Sept 2023
Image courtesy of Twitter

We’ve all played "Where’s Waldo?" On Sunday, it was "There’s Rachel?"

The NDP leader was spotted in public for the first time since the Calgary Stampede and it was one of only a handful of times since she conceded the May election, prompting speculation on her future. 

Alberta Opposition and NDP leader Rachel Notley, who hasn’t been seen in public since the Calgary Stampede, made an appearance at the Calgary Pride parade on Sunday decked out in her true colours. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(9) comments

JER
JER

Bye bye, Snotley. Don't let the door hit you on the way out. Oh, and while you're at it, take the rest of the New Dimwits with you.

Report
Grk
Grk

Good bye Nutley...Albertans will forget you quickly. You will never be more than an afterthought.

Report
Taz
Taz

Notley being a sick duelsex perverted psychopath is nothing to be proud of.

Report
makichukd
makichukd

I really hope this is her last public appearance ... time to hit the eject button, Rachel ... Danielle is doing a great job, and standing up for Albertans against the tyrant in Ottawa and his flying monkey Gibo ... you just didn't get it, did you? ...

Report
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

who let the alcoholic out. Just go away.

Report
rianc
rianc

During the election Nutley projected the image of reasonable Rachel. Now that the election all can see that reasonable Rachel was all a lie and she is as hard leftist as ever. You can't trust leftists since they never tell the truth, only a image to get idiots to support them, then they return to their despicable ways.

Report
john.lankers
john.lankers

[thumbup]

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

She can fall off a cliff and I still wouldn’t care.

Report
skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

I don't know Rachels heart. But on the surface she appears to be reprobate.

She is condoning and in fact supporting behavior that God condemns.

Folks we are all sinners, not one of us is good. read Romans Chapter 1

Know this, the behavior seen here is reminiscent of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Hear the Gospel, please the hour is late.

The only way out is Jesus. There is no other way. Period

He shed his blood for you and died for your sins. Please repent.

Report

