WATCH: Rakhi Pancholi announces candidacy for Alberta NDP leader

Alberta NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi (Edmonton-Whitemud, AB) confirmed she was running to become the next leader of the party and premier, becoming the second candidate to join the race after MLA Kathleen Ganley (Calgary-Mountain View).“Join me and let’s write the next chapter in Alberta’s story,” said Pancholi in a Thursday video. .Pancholi started off by saying her parents moved to Alberta when she was four years old. Like many new Albertans, she said they saw it as a place of opportunity. Her parents viewed Alberta as a place their children could grow up and receive an excellent education. As a proud daughter of immigrants, it has enabled her to work hard and build the life they want.Her parents taught her in Alberta, any achievement is possible. That is what she is teaching her children, as she knows this is the truth. She called Alberta “a place of hope, of optimism, of opportunity.” She said Alberta is a place where people take pride in caring for each other. In Alberta, she admitted no challenge cannot be taken on. However, she said the story the current Alberta government tells “is too small for such a big place.” This can be observed in the choices it makes, the fears it exploits and the fights it picks. But that is not the Alberta she knows. While the Alberta government has a different vision, Pancholi said it is a place where people think big. She said Albertans do not shy away from a challenge. The NDP MLA went on to say this is the time for Alberta to make bold choices about its future. She added she will continue to make Alberta the global energy leader it has always been and lead on climate action. If she is elected, she will make it a place where having a home is within reach, no matter the size of people’s paycheques. To improve healthcare, she will ensure every Albertan has a family doctor. When it comes to education, her government will prepare children to be the best-educated generation in Canada. Rather than what divides people, she will focus on what unites them. Pancholi concluded by saying Alberta should be a place where opportunity is endless for every one. “Because that’s who we are,” she said. “This is Alberta.” Pancholi was floated as a potential Alberta NDP leadership candidate when leader Rachel Notley resigned from her position on January 16. READ MORE: Potential contenders to replace Notley as Alberta NDP leaderShe came into her position in 2019. She worked as a lawyer specializing in education, labour and employment law. Additionally, she has volunteered with the Humane Animal Rescue Team, Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund, and the Edmonton Community Legal Centre.