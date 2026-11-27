CALGARY — Outspoken Alberta independence advocate Jeffrey Rath was denied entry to the UCP's AGM as an observer on Friday after his party membership was revoked over "code of conduct" violations. According to a video Rath posted on X, UCP Executive Director Dustin Van Vugt spoke with him outside the AGM and told him he would not be allowed to attend, even if he paid to attend as an observer. .Rath was kicked out of the party in October over what the party identified as "code of conduct" violations. "Your words and actions have made clear that you do not support the UCP or its objective," reads an email Rath received from the UCP when his membership was revoked. "Your public conduct in relation to our Party and Leader has not met the basic standard of decency we expect of our members when they disagree or otherwise." Rath told the Western Standard in October that Smith was behind his membership being revoked. "It is highly questionable that Danielle Smith and her minions would take the step of stripping party membership from a party member for advocating for a leadership review, which is expressly permitted under the UCP bylaws," Rath said in an interview with the Western Standard."Danielle Smith has proven that she cannot tolerate free speech within the United Conservative Party, and has decided that behaving like a dictator is the way to victory in 2027. I am of the belief that this will backfire colossally in her face and will renew even further calls for a leadership review or for Danielle Smith's resignation.".Speaking at a press conference on October 30, Smith said Van Vugt decided to revoke Rath's membership, and she stands by the decision. She also said that Rath's disapproval of her was irrelevant. "What is relevant is that he has said, publicly, things like, he wants to come to the AGM to turn the UCP into an independence party, and we are not an independence party, and somebody whose objective and mission is to turn us into something we are not is not following the objective of our party," said Smith. "Our objective as a party is to get re-elected, and to make sure that we're focused on doing that, and so that is my understanding of the reason why Dustin van Vugt, after a lot of evidence and compilation, ultimately made the decision to pull his membership."Rath told the Western Standard after he was removed from the party that he still intended to attend the AGM. He has since called on attendees to boo Smith, whom he claims has turned her back on UCP members who support Alberta independence. "I really hope that the people who believe that Smith is an untrustworthy federalist Carney supporter boo her off the stage," wrote Rath in an X post on November 13. "It’s time for Smith to be shown the door. If they haven’t thrown you out of the party yet … YOU HAVE THE POWER!"