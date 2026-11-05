Alberta

WATCH: RCMP officer taken to ground in Edmonton airport, man refuses to leave over boarding pass

RCMP officer taken to ground in Edmonton airport, man refuses to leave over boarding pass.
RCMP officer taken to ground in Edmonton airport, man refuses to leave over boarding pass.Image credit: X/ChatGPT
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Edmonton Police Service
Edmonton RCMP
viral on social media
Edmonton International Airport
viral video
yegwave
Boarding pass
RCMP altercation