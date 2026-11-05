WATCH: RCMP officer taken to ground in Edmonton airport, man refuses to leave over boarding pass

CALGARY — An RCMP officer was reportedly taken to the ground during a confrontation with a man at Edmonton International Airport (YEG) on Wednesday morning after the individual allegedly refused to leave the premises.According to footage circulating online Wednesday, the incident unfolded after a man was reportedly asked to leave the airport because he did not have a boarding pass.The man allegedly refused to comply with the request, prompting an encounter with RCMP officers that escalated into a physical altercation.Video of the incident appears to show an officer being brought to the ground during the confrontation, although the circumstances leading up to the physical exchange remain unclear.It is not yet known whether the individual was arrested, whether charges are being considered, or whether anyone involved sustained injuries..The airport's official security guidelines require travellers to be prepared to present their boarding passes and identification during security screening. As of Thursday, authorities had not publicly confirmed the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.The Western Standard has reached out to Edmonton International Airport and the Edmonton Police Service for comment and further details regarding the incident.