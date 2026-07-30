WATCH: Red Deer mayor starts Carney and Smith press conference with an unplanned land acknowledgment

EDMONTON — Red Deer Mayor Cindy Jefferies pulled an audible on Wednesday at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith by starting the event with an unplanned land acknowledgment statement. "I'm not sure a land acknowledgment has been planned, but I do have one to offer," said Jefferies at the press conference prior to introducing Carney. Jefferies then said that Red Deer is on the "traditional and current lands" of Treaty Six and Seven First Nations, and the Otipemisiwak Métis, before expressing gratitude for the chance to "connect" on their land and for First Nations people. .Neither Smith nor Carney's press conferences typically start with such statements, nor do the majority of UCP events in Alberta. Carney and Smith were in Red Deer for a joint $938 million housing infrastructure announcement, including an annual $510 million federal spending commitment through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund.