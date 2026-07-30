Alberta

WATCH: Red Deer mayor starts Carney and Smith press conference with an unplanned land acknowledgment

Your Alberta: YouTube
Red Deer Mayor Cindy Jefferies offering a land acknowledgment statement prior to Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith's press conference about their joint housing infrastructure spending commitment.
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
land acknowledgment
cindy jefferies
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
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