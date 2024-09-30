Alberta

WATCH: RED FM Calgary host attacked for opposing Khalistan

Rishi Nagar had been attacked by two turbaned men for critical media coverage of the Khalistan movement.
Rishi Nagar had been attacked by two turbaned men for critical media coverage of the Khalistan movement. Courtesy Journalist V/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police Service
Attack
Gratitude
India
Calgary Municipal Building
Khalistan
Rishi Nagar
RED FM Calgary
Complaint
Khalistan Movement

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news