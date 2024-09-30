WATCH: RED FM Calgary host attacked for opposing Khalistan

RED FM Calgary host and news director Rishi Nagar has faced some blowback for his opposition to the Khalistan movement. On Sunday at 3 p.m., RED FM Calgary said Nagar was attacked and stabbed by two people. “The complaint has been filed with the @CalgaryPolice,” tweeted RED FM Calgary on Monday..The Khalistan movement is a independence campaign to create a homeland for Sikhs by forming a sovereign state called Khalistan in Punjab. It is controversial because it would entail carving out a portion of India, and certain people associated with it having engaged in violence.Nagar had been walking in Calgary when he was attacked by two men wearing turbans who are suspected of having ties to the Khalistan movement, which he had spoken out against for its intimidating demonstrations and extortion. One of the men started to throw punches at him, which led to him curling up. He tried to get away from this man, but he continued to hit him and led to him falling down. .The second man put his feet on him. While the second man might have wanted to harm him, a third man came along and told the attackers to leave. Nagar said he was grateful to all of the people and organizations who expressed their sympathy and solidarity to him and stood by him after he was attacked. “I have sustained some injuries, but I am OK, and I thank God that the attackers fled like cowards, further strengthening my resolve,” he said. “I cannot name everyone, but God knows that my heart will always be indebted to all of you.” He thanked Calgary resident Burhan Khan, who came to his aid and rescue at that moment. Once again, he praised God and said he was grateful to people for their support. A group of Khalistan supporters denigrated India when they gathered in front of the Calgary Municipal Building to vote in a referendum about a separate Sikh state in the country in July..WATCH: Khalistan supporters in Calgary demand India be killed .While no independent Sikh state exists now, an organizer said the supporters wanted one in Punjab. “Kill India,” said the supporters..CPS could not be reached for comment in time for publication.