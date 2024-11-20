WATCH: Schulz blasts Trudeau for wanting Canadians to prioritize climate change over rent

Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz said people should think about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying Canadians prioritize fighting climate change over paying rent. Schulz called Trudeau “a privileged trust fund kid who has never struggled to put food on the table, to feed his family, to put food on the table lecturing Canadians on what their priorities ought to be from an international summit in Brazil.” “He is demanding that Albertans, Canadians prioritize his carbon tax over paying their rent and feeding their families,” said Schulz in a Tuesday video. “This is so out of touch once again from this Liberal government.” .While the Canadian government is in power, she said it has to go. “This prime minister has to go,” she said. Trudeau said at Global Citizen Now at the latest G20 summit in Brazil on Sunday people should not deprioritize saving the environment when they are in short-term survival mode trying to put food on the table for their families. .WATCH: Trudeau wants families to prioritize climate change over feeding their kids.“It’s really, really easy to say OK, let’s put climate change as a slightly lower priority when families are worried about how to pay the rent this month and how to buy groceries for my kids,” he said."We can't do that around climate change."