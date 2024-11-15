WATCH: Schulz says Guilbeault cannot tell Alberta's story at COP29

Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz says COP29 is an event the government cannot ignore. Rather, Schulz said the Alberta government needs to defend the province. “Steven Guilbeault has been attending these conferences for almost as long as they’ve been around,” said Schulz in a Thursday video. “Mostly as an activist.” .Now Guilbeault attends as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s environment and climate change minister, representing Canada. Lately, she said he has “been working overtime to sabotage Alberta’s economy.” He has been pushing the Clean Electricity Regulations. Additionally, he released an oil and gas emissions cap that is projected to cause the loss of tens of thousands of jobs. She said the Alberta government “cannot allow him to tell Alberta’s story.” Under Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, she pointed out it has decided to be in the room, be vocal, and never take a back seat when the Canadian government is implementing the wrong policies. Instead of allowing Guilbeault to control the narrative, she said the Alberta government will tell its story because it is one it is proud of. As global energy demand continues to rise and countries around the world come to Canada for solutions, she acknowledged it is ready to answer that call. The minister went on to say Alberta has enough resources to fuel the world for decades to come. While Guilbeault has tried to limit Alberta’s energy, she said it is the cleanest, most ethically produced in the world. Alberta is home to the largest carbon capture and storage facility in the world, where it has captured 14 million tonnes in the province so far. Although it is a leader in resource production, she said it is at the forefront of reclaiming natural landscapes for generations to come. Schulz continued by saying overall emissions are in decline. Methane and electricity generation emissions and per-barrel emissions intensity in oil and gas has declined. Under these policies, she said it has accomplished all of this while growing the economy, creating jobs, and ensuring safe, affordable, and reliable energy. That is the message it will take to the world. Schulz concluded by saying the Alberta government is proud of the province. “We are proud of our environmental record, and we will continue to tell our story,” she said. The Alberta government said on November 7 the latest data from the Alberta Energy Regulator shows the province has achieved a 52% reduction in methane emissions from its oil and gas sector since 2014. .Alberta cuts methane emissions by 52%, showcases success ahead of COP 29\n\n.This significant reduction comes as Alberta continues to increase oil and gas production, proving as officials say it is possible to reduce emissions while growing the economy.Schulz would highlight Alberta’s approach at COP29 in Azerbaijan, showcasing how it has reduced emissions without what she describes as “punitive federal regulations or caps.”