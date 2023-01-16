A live Facebook video taken during a tragic plane crash in Nepal has shocked the world.
The crash occurred Sunday during a 27-minute Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to the town of Pokhara.
At least 68 people died as a result of the crash and another four are missing, however all 72 of the flight’s occupants are believed to be dead.
The Facebook video shows Indian national Sonu Jaiswal, who was traveling with three friends, recording the landing while laughing and having fun.
Moments later, smoke and flames fill the frame. Loud screams can be heard.
Indian police confirmed the identity of the passengers seen in the video to CBS News, further noting that the video’s authenticity could not be unequivocally confirmed as of Monday.
The Guardian, however, says a close friend of the four men heard in the video confirmed its authenticity.
A witness to the plane’s descend from the ground told the Associated Press that it looked like a normal landing until the plane took a sharp and sudden turn to the left.
Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said it is not clear what caused the accident.
“The flames were so hot that we couldn’t go near the wreckage. I heard a man crying for help, but because of the flames and smoke we couldn’t help him,” Bishnu Tiwari, another witness, told the Associated Press.
