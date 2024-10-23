WATCH: Semi-truck flips over in Calgary, killing 17 cows

A semi-truck containing cows flipped over while driving on a highway off-ramp in Calgary, which led to the deaths of at least 17 of them.The truck had been driving straight on an off-ramp on Stoney Tr. before it started to turn right onto Macleod Tr., according to a Tuesday video. Once it made the turn, the truck flipped on its side..As it slid on the ground, sparks went flying. It moved to the left as it slid on the ground. The Calgary Police Service (CPS) worked with several partners, including firefighters, the RCMP, highway road crew members, cattle rustlers and a veterinarian to rescue the cattle from the semi-trailer. During the rescue, three cattle escaped the trailer and proceeded to hoof it toward the south end of the Macleod Tr. and Stoney Tr. interchange, creating a public safety concern. A group of CPS officers, cattle rustlers and highway road crew members embarked on a nearly two-hour mission to corral the escaped cattle and prevent any harm to the public or the livestock.“This was a highly dynamic situation which required inter-agency collaboration to ensure the safety and well-being of the cattle and the public,” said District 8 Acting Insp. Scott Neilson. “The swift response of all involved was crucial in managing this complex call and we are grateful for the support and professionalism demonstrated by everyone on the scene.”Reports indicate the driver was speeding prior to the incident.