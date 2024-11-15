WATCH: Smith does not deny Harper will be next AIMCo chair

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith hasn't ruled out former prime minister Stephen Harper would lead the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo). While Smith did not give a definitive answer on who the new AIMCo chair would be, she said the Alberta government would not make an announcement until all of the contract negotiations and discussions end. “You have to remember anybody who has another life in the private sector, and so we want to make sure we have the new chair secured before we announce who that’s going to be,” said Smith at a press conference. “You won’t have too much longer to wait.”.A reporter had asked Smith if there were any updates about the new AIMCo chair. “There have been rumours Stephen Harper might be in the mix,” said the reporter. “You have any comment on that right now.” Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner announced on November 7 significant changes would be coming to AIMCo following years of it underperforming relative to its benchmark returns..Alberta finance minister restructures AIMCo to restore public confidence amid rising costs, falling benchmarks\n\n.To realign AIMCo’s priorities, all board appointments have been rescinded and a new board chair is expected to be appointed within 30 days.Until a permanent chair is named, Horner had stepped in as its sole director and chair effective immediately, overseeing a reorganization aimed at ensuring low operating costs and maximized returns for Albertans.The Alberta government said on November 8 it had appointed AIMCo Interim CEO Ray Gilmour to his position..Alberta government names deputy minister to head AIMCo after firing CEO, board .It said Gilmour’s appointment will serve to further stabilize operations and provide smoothness during the transition period.“Ray has been the most trusted official in the province under three premiers,” said Horner. Sources said to Bloomberg on Tuesday the Alberta government had contemplated hiring Harper to manage AIMCo, which did not have a permanent board after all of its directors were fired. .Harper eyed as possible AIMCo chair .They confirmed he had been floated as a possible chair for AIMCo for several months. If he takes on this position, he would have influence to change up an organization managing $169 billion of public pensions and Alberta government funds and having offices in Edmonton, London, and New York City. He led Canada from 2006 to 2015 and lives in Alberta.