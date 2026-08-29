Alberta

WATCH: Smith explains nationalist frustrations by comparing U.S. tariffs to Trudeau-era in Alberta

Premier Danielle Smith addressing Albertans and introducing a referendum question on Alberta remaining in Canada.
Premier Danielle Smith addressing Albertans and introducing a referendum question on Alberta remaining in Canada. Government of Alberta: YouTube
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Abpoli
Alberta Independence
Cusma
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canadian Primer Minister Justin Trudeau
Canada US trade war
Alberta referendum 2026
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