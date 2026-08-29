WATCH: Smith explains nationalist frustrations by comparing U.S. tariffs to Trudeau-era in Alberta

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith attempted on Friday to help Canadians understand the independence sentiment in Alberta, saying that U.S. President Donald Trump's current attack on Canada's economy is comparable to how Alberta was treated under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "For Ontarians and Quebecers to maybe understand why Albertans are so angry, just think about how angry you are right now that Donald Trump is taking an attack on the economy and trying to shut down key industries," said Smith during an interview with CTV. "Well, that's what Justin Trudeau did to Alberta for 10 years with the help of Stephen Guilbeault and the federal NDP." .The sentiment for Alberta independence has existed in Alberta for several decades, but the movement steadily picked up steam throughout Trudeau's time in office as he and his government instituted policies and legislation that restricted Alberta's natural resource industry. Smith said she has worked with Prime Minister Mark Carney to undo some of the damage inflicted by Trudeau, but that does not change the emotions built-up over the prior decade. "When you cause that kind of damage, people get hurt, and that's what you're what we're seeing in Alberta right now," Smith said. .Individuals across Canada have spoken out against Alberta's upcoming referendum on independence, and calls have intensified amid the U.S. trade war. Smith, however, has maintained for months that, although she supports Alberta remaining in Canada, the debate needs to happen. "I don't think that you solve problems by ignoring them," Smith said. "You solve problems by addressing it.""But I think that the more that we talk about how we're resolving it, how we're working with Canada in a productive way, how Canada is working for us, and we're working for them, and it's a team effort, I think that might have an impact. That's what I'm going to do." Albertans will vote on Oct. 19 to determine whether they want to end the debate and remain in Canada, or for Smith's government to begin pursuing a binding Alberta independence referendum.