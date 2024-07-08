WATCH: Smith pledges to advocate for more women in politics

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says events such as the Equal Voice Stampede Reception “inspire me to be a voice for all Albertan women.”At the Equal Voice Stampede Reception on Sunday, Smith said she loved meeting and saluting the women attending it. “All of you are playing an important role in shaping Alberta's future for everyone!” tweeted Smith on Sunday. .Smith said in the video Alberta was doing OK with women politicians. “We’ve had three female premiers,” she said. “I think that’s the most of any province, and I hope that we have more.” While women are entering into politics, she said she hopes “to see more women pursuing it because we need our leaders and decisionmakers to serve as recognizable, relatable, and strong voices for an array of diverse needs.” Smith said in 2023 the Premier’s Stampede Breakfast at the McDougall Centre was “completely magical.” READ MORE: Smith says Premier’s Stampede Breakfast showcases Calgary’s energy“We are back to normal,” she said. “Everything is buzzing.”