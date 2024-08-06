Alberta

WATCH: Smith says accelerated tax cut plan coming soon

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith confirmed an accelerated tax cut plan is in the works for Albertans.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith confirmed an accelerated tax cut plan is in the works for Albertans. Courtesy Rebel News Canada/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Deficit
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Tax Cuts
Danielle Smith
Nate Horner
Ableg
Alberta Government
Alberta United Conservative Party
Revenue
Certainty
Oil And Gas Prices

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news