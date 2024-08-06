WATCH: Smith says accelerated tax cut plan coming soon

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the government will be instituting an accelerated initiative for tax cuts. From what the Alberta government was seeing, Smith said it wanted to be sure any tax cut it does is not going to put it into a deficit position. “With the uncertainty we saw in oil and gas prices, some of the uncertainty on how other sources of revenue would grow with the growth in the province and the growth in revenue, we wanted to be absolutely certain this $1.4 billion tax cut wouldn’t put us into deficit,” said Smith in a Monday interview on Rebel News. “We’re getting more of that certainty.”.As Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner gets more confidence, she said the government will be able to develop an accelerated timeline. Smith said in 2023 the Alberta United Conservative Party would lower income taxes if if it forms government again. READ MORE: UPDATED: Smith pledges to cut income taxes if re-elected, CTF praises move“Taxes are the biggest cost for most Alberta families,” she said. “That’s why the United Conservative Party is committed to making life affordable by cutting taxes for all Albertans.”.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) called on the Alberta government in May to keep its election promise to cut taxes for all Albertans.READ MORE: Taxpayer watchdog says Alberta government should cut taxes nowWhen the Alberta government was elected one year ago, CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims said drivers “were paying nothing in the provincial fuel tax and today we are paying 13 cents per litre.”“The UCP campaigned on cutting taxes for all Albertans, but we still haven’t seen any income tax relief,” said Sims.