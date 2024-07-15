WATCH: Smith says progressive politicians need to tone down rhetoric about conservatives

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she is glad progressive politicians are starting to recognize their rhetoric has gone too far. While progressives have used inflammatory language to describe conservatives, Smith said it is outrageous. “And that has led to the culture we have seen in the US, and I certainly hope some of the progressive politicians here are careful of their language because they have been talking about conservative politicians in the same way and they need to dial it down,” said Smith at a Monday press scrum at the start of the Council of the Federation in Halifax..News outlets have described Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as dangerous. Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi has also accused her of being dangerous. When progressives start using this rhetoric, she said it “ends up creating an elevated risk for all of us.” She added people should be mindful they can have political disagreements and stick to the issues. That is why she loves the Council of the Federation. Premiers come from different political perspectives, but they find areas of agreement. Smith concluded by saying she always stays focused on issues and ways to debate them. “And I think it should be focused on issues,” she said. “When you start namecalling and start calling and describing people in a way that is inappropriate and it creates a dangerous environment, I think people have to be self-reflective.” This ordeal comes after an assassination attempt against former US president Donald Trump occurred on Saturday as shots rang out at a campaign event in Pennsylvania..UPDATED: WATCH: Trump grazed by bullet in assassination attempt; shooter dead, crowd member killed.Several shots rang out, with Trump grabbing the right side of his head.Secret Service agents jumped in and surrounded him.