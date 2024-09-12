WATCH: Smith says she wants engineering company to find new Calgary Green Line route

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the government has committed to having an engineering firm give it an alternative route for Calgary’s Green Line LRT. If the Green Line starts at where the Event Centre is going to be with a future Grand Central Station in mind, Smith asked how far can it can, how much it would cost, and how it gets there. “And then I’ve committed to the mayor that once we get that back, we’ll bring it to them and see if they’re committed to continuing to partner with us on that,” said Smith at a Wednesday press conference. “We’ve reached out to our federal counterparts as well to let them know that that’s the approach we would like to take.”.In Phase Two, she said the Alberta government will see it determine the alignment to serve northern Calgary. She added it might be using the Deerfoot Valley on the route to the Calgary International Airport and up to Airdrie. “I think we have to keep an open mind,” she said. Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said on September 3 the Green Line “is fast becoming a multibillion dollar boondoggle that will serve very few Calgarians.” READ MORE: Dreeshen says Alberta government to halt funding to Calgary’s Green Line LRTIn response, Dreeshen said the Alberta government is unable to support or provide funding for the revised Green Line Stage One scope as outlined in the City of Calgary’s most recent business case. “To be clear, we recognize your and the current council’s efforts to try to salvage the untenable position you’ve been placed in by the former mayor and his utter failure to completely oversee the planning, design, and implementation of a cost-effective transit plan that have could have served hundreds of thousands of Calgarians in the City’s southern and northern communities,” said Dreeshen. The City of Calgary said on September 4 it will begin to get ready for the end of the Green Line and look to direct its financial risk to the Alberta government after it sent a letter cutting off its funding for it. READ MORE: City of Calgary winding down 'boondoggle' Green LineA letter sent by Dreeshen led to the special council meeting on September 4 about allowing City of Calgary administration to examine winding down operations. Calgary city councillors unanimously approved having Gondek speak with Smith about the proposal to stop the Green Line. Additionally, they voted to have administration start preparing details about stopping it..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.