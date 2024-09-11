WATCH: Smith says town halls one of the best parts about summer

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said one of her favourite parts about summer is being able to get out on the road and hold town halls. When Smith listens to people, she said a notebook comes out and has their ideas jotted down. “There’s so many great ideas that come up, and I don’t want to forget anything,” said Smith in a video. “Even if you have people who you disagree with, you can always find some area of common ground.” .While Alberta has many positive qualities, she said she knows what its greatest strength is. She added it is not any politician. “It’s you,” she said. Smith said at the Alberta United Conservative Party Bonnyville Town Hall in July an amended Alberta Bill of Rights that will include protections for medical decisions will be tabled in the fall. READ MORE: Smith says updated Alberta Bill of Rights coming in the fallDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, she pointed out people were discriminated against for their medical decisions.“And it shouldn’t have happened,” she said..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.