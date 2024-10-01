WATCH: Smith says she's been told US Department of Defence spraying chemtrails in Alberta

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said a person informed her that chemtrails are being sprayed in the province, and the United States Department of Defence (DOD) is allegedly responsible. However, Smith pointed out she does not have much power if the DOD is spraying chemtrails. “I will do what I can to investigate, but everywhere I have gone, I have found no evidence that there’s any evidence there is any private sector company involved,” said Smith in a speech at the Alberta United Conservative Party Town Hall in Edmonton. “My environment department is not involved.”.With Alberta’s airports, she said they have a record of every airplane that goes up. She added she is deadended now. “If you have some speciality that you want to give me afterwards, please let me know and I’ll track it down,” she said. Officer of the Premier of Alberta press secretary and senior communications advisor Savannah Johannsen responded by saying Smith has heard many concerns from Albertans about chemtrails. “In response, the provincial government looked into the issue and found no evidence of chemtrails occurring in Alberta,” said Johannsen.“The Premier was simply sharing what she has heard from some folks over the summer on this issue.”Additionally, Johannsen said Smith was not saying she believed the American government was using chemtrails in Alberta.The Western Standard learned on September 6 the Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul, Calgary-Buffalo, and Strathcona-Sherwood Park Alberta UCP Constituency Associations have introduced a resolution that could be voted on at the annual general meeting prohibiting without the expressed written consent of the Alberta government the release of chemicals into the atmosphere to control temperature, weather, or sunlight intensity. .Alberta UCP members voting on controversial policy proposals for AGM .“The Government of Alberta and the Federal Government have jurisdiction over the environment in the Province of Alberta,” said the CAs.“Currently, weather modification by Insurance companies (cloud seeding to mitigate hail) is allowed and is common knowledge amongst the public.”